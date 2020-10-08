Bihar Elections 2020: LJP released list of 42 candidates, tickets to Rameshwar Chaurasis

Bihar assembly elections 2020 news: Lok Janshakti Party has released its list of 42 candidates in the evening on Thursday. In this list released under the leadership of party chief Chirag Paswal, Rameshwar Chaurasia, who came to LJP from BJP, has been given a ticket from Sasaram. Also Read – Bihar Elections: JDU did not give ticket to Gupteshwar Pandey, flood of mimes on social media, people said – Awesome is insulting man …

LJP’s list of 42 candidates has been released for the seats to be held in the first phase of the assembly. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress released first list of 21 candidates of Bihar, see list

The Lok Janshakti Party Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has made Usha Vidyarthi a candidate from Paligungj. Rajendra Singh, BJP state vice-president who joined LJP two days ago, has been given ticket from Dinara. Also Read – LJP gave second blow to BJP, BJP leader Rameshwar Chaurasia joined LJP

A day earlier, RJD also released its list of 42 candidates for the first phase. Bihar’s main opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday released its list of 42 candidates for the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections. This list of RJD also includes former Bihar Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Chaudhary, Bahubali-turned-politician Anant Singh, former BSP state president Bharat Bind who recently joined the party.