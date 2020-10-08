Bihar Elections 2020: Owaisi, Kushwaha form new front of 6 parties in Bihar

Patna: Bihar assembly elections 2020 News: On Thursday, the last day of the first phase nomination in Bihar assembly elections, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) President Upendra Kushwaha, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced a new front of six parties. Upendra Kushwaha will be the chief ministerial candidate from this front. Also Read – Bihar Elections 2020: LJP released list of 42 candidates, tickets to Rameshwar Chaurasi

Upendra Kushwaha told media persons, "This front has been named Grand Democratic Secular Front, which consists of six parties in total and the convenor of this front will be former Union Minister Devendra Prasad Yadav." These six parties include RLSP, AIMIM, BSP, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic and Democratic Party Socialist.

15 yrs of Nitish Kumar & BJP, & 15 yrs of RJD-Congress improving benefit Bihar's poor. State is lagging behind on social-economic-education integrators. An alliance has been formed for Bihar's future, considering making all efforts to be successful: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM #BiharElections pic.twitter.com/5L3heHTDgs
– ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

In a joint press conference, former Union Minister Devendra Prasad Yadav and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said, “We are happy that we have been able to give options to the people of Bihar and new parties have come with us.” Upendra Kushwaha will be the chief ministerial candidate from the front.

Owaisi said that no development work was done in Bihar during 15 years of RJD rule and 15 years under Nitish government. The state remained backward on social, economic, educational front. The AIMIM chief said that the people of the state are feeling suffocated and in such a situation a new option is needed now.

Owaishi said, “We are providing an alternative political platform to the people of the state with this front of six parties. We appeal to the public to support us. “

At the same time, Upendra Kushwaha said that the education system in the state has collapsed, people have to go out for employment. Nitish Kumar had come promising employment, education, development to farmers along with fair price but he failed.