Bihar Elections 2020: Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, who was in police custody for two and a half hours, told Nitish-I will remember …

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Plurals Party chief and party’s CM candidate Pushpam Priya Choudhary was arrested by the Patna Police on Tuesday evening. The Patna police detained Pushpam at the Income Tax intersection when she was going to meet the Governor along with her supporters. Also Read – Bihar Phase 1 Polls: Naxalite plot failed in Aurangabad amid voting, two IEDs recovered

Patna police said that Pushpam Priya Chaudhary was not allowed to go to the restricted area, despite that she was going to that area without telling any officer and against the rules. At the same time, Pushpam Priya Chaudhary also fiercely with the Kotwali SHO at the Income Tax intersection and was then taken into custody. Also Read – Bihar Elections 2020: Voting on 71 seats today, who had captured here in 2015, know

This was the reason Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The second phase of the battle will begin, today PM Modi-CM Nitish will be seen together on stage

In fact, the candidate from Vaishali of Pushpam Priya Chaudhary’s Party Plurals was fiercely beaten, alleging that the police-administration is not taking any action in this matter. On these things, Pushpam Priya Chaudhary wanted to meet the Governor along with some leaders of her party. She wanted to request the governor that elections should be held in Bihar under President’s rule.

According to the police, due to the election, this area is in a restricted zone. In such a situation, entry of anyone into the restricted area without permission is prohibited. Pushpam Priya violated it, hence the police immediately detained him.

Pushpam challenges Nitish Kumar by tweeting

After this, Pushpam tweeted and challenged CM Nitish Kumar, writing, Nitishji, you have harassed me through your police and administration for the last five hours, I will remember this day.

For the last 5 hours you harassed me through your police and administration. Remember this day @NitishKumar. I am coming for you. God bless you! – Pushpam Priya Choudhary (@ pushpampc13) October 27, 2020

He said that officers are being used in Bihar. Pushpam Priya claimed that she will not go anywhere unless she is allowed to meet the Governor. Police officers detained Pushpam at around 8:30 pm and he was released from custody at around 10.30 pm.