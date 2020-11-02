Bihar Elections 2020: RJD chief Lalu Yadav attacked PM Modi, ‘this is double engine not trouble engine government’

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Assembly election campaign in Bihar is going on loudly. The phase of accusation is also going on. The campaign for the second phase election to be held on November 3 has come to an end. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi (PM Modi) held four rallies in Bihar. During his rallies, the Prime Minister once again hoped that the Nitish Babu government would come to power in Bihar. On the other hand, he targeted the opposition parties fiercely. While he described the NDA government in Bihar as a ‘double engine’ government, on the other hand, while targeting the Grand Alliance, he described the double-double crown. RJD chief Lalu Yadav attacked this statement of the Prime Minister, calling it a double engine, not a double engine. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj, who promised to drink tea at home, he gave life due to debt

Lalu Yadav tweeted, 'It's a double engine, not a double engine. Where was the double engine while bringing the trapped laborers back?

Please tell that PM Modi had said, 'Today, in front of Bihar, there is a government of double engines, on the other side there is also double-double crown prince. One of them is also the crown prince of Jungle Raj. 'He had said,' The double-engineered NDA government is committed to the development of Bihar, so these double-double crown prince are fighting to save their throne. ' Referring to the state assembly elections, Modi said that three-four years ago the 'double-double prince' was climbing on the bus and shaking hands in front of the people and the people of Uttar Pradesh returned him home there.

Prime Minister Modi had pointed to Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who were together during the Uttar Pradesh elections, by saying ‘double-double prince’. At the same time, he targeted Tejashwi and Rahul through ‘Double-Double Yuvraj’ in Bihar.

During the rally, the Prime Minister had said that today there is an alliance of NDA fully dedicated to democracy on one side, on the other side there are family coalitions dedicated to their vested interests. He said this while targeting the Congress and RJD involved in the opposition grand alliance. He appealed to people to give mandate to Nitish Kumar led NDA in the state to save Bihar from getting sick.

Apart from this, PM Modi asked the people in the rally, “Is Nitish Kumar ji’s family in any position in the government?” Does Modi have a family in Parliament or somewhere? Did any brother of Nitish Kumar reach Rajya Sabha? Has any daughter, son of Nitish Kumar reached anywhere? ‘The Prime Minister attacked the opposition grand alliance with a sharp attack on familism. He asked the people, what did these family parties working for their families only and only give you? If big bungalows are built, then what? If the palace is built, then who should become it?

He said, ‘A large number of vehicles came to the homes of these family parties, a convoy of vehicles formed, but what will your children worry about?’ RJD, targeting the Congress, said that they should only be for themselves and their families Worry, this is the truth and this is their history. He appealed to the people to be careful with the ‘Crown Prince of Jungle Raj’ and alleged that the people of Jungle Raj are only concerned about hiding their benami property.