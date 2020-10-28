Bihar Elections 2020: Voting on 71 seats today, who had captured here in 2015, know

Bihar Elections 2020: In the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, polling has started on 71 seats in 16 districts from 7 am on Wednesday, amid tight security. With the voting on these seats, today the fate of 1066 candidates will be sealed in the EVMs. The voting taking place today consists of 952 male and 114 female candidates, including eight ministers. The election is going on peacefully and strong security arrangements have been made. Also Read – Bihar Elections 2020: Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, who was in police custody for two and a half hours, told Nitish-I will remember …

Apart from the 2015 assembly elections, this time the electoral equation has completely changed. In the last election where JDU-RJD-Congress contested together in Mahagathbandhan and BJP together with LJP-RLSP in NDA, the Grand Alliance was defeated in which NDA was defeated and Grand Alliance was formed, which lasted for a long time. Could not walk JDU broke the grand alliance and formed a government in Bihar in collaboration with NDA overnight, which is in power today. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The second phase of the battle will begin, today PM Modi-CM Nitish will be seen together on stage

Know which party won 71 seats in the 2015 assembly elections held today…. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: Voting starts, how will name be checked in Voter List and how to download Voter Slip? Learn here …

1- Congress victory from Kahalgaon

2- JDU wins from Sultanganj

JDU wins from Amarpur

4- JDU wins from Dhauraiya (Safe)

5- BJP wins from Banka

6- RJD wins from Katoriya (SC)

7- RJD wins from Belhar

8- JDU wins from Tarapur

RJD wins from Munger

10- JDU wins from Jamalpur

11- RJD wins from Suryagarh

12- BJP wins from Lakhisarai

13- JDU wins from Sheikhpura

14- JDU wins from Barbigha

15- Independent from Mokama

16- BJP won by flood

17- RJD wins by draft (safe)

18- JDU wins from Paliganj

19- Congress wins from Bikram

20- RJD wins by message

21- RJD wins from Barahara

22- RJD wins from Ara

23- JDU wins by Agianav (safe)

24- CPI wins from Tarari

25- RJD wins from Jagdishpur

26- RJD wins from Shahpur

27- RJD wins from Brahmapur

28- Congress wins from Buxar

29- JDU wins from Dumraon

30- JDU wins from Rajpur (Safe)

31- BJP wins from Ramgarh

32- BJP wins from Mohania (Safe)

33- BJP wins from Bhabhua

34- BJP wins from Chainpur

35- JDU wins by Chenari (Safe)

36- RJD wins from Sasaram

37- JDU wins from Kargahar

38- JDU wins from Dinara

39- RJD wins from Nokha

40- BJP wins from Dihri

41- RJD wins from Karakat

42- RJD wins from Arwal

43- JDU wins from Kurtha

44- RJD wins from Jehanabad.

45- JDU wins from Ghoshi

46- RJD wins from Makhdumpur (Safe)

47- BJP wins from Goh

48- RJD wins from Obra

49- JDU wins from Navinagar

50- Congress wins from Kutumba (Safe)

51- Congress wins from Aurangabad.

52- JDU wins from Rafiganj

53- BJP wins from Gurua

54- JDU wins from Sherghati

55- We won from Imamganj (Safe)

56- RJD wins from Barachatti (SC)

57- RJD wins from Bodh Gaya (Safe)

58- BJP wins from Gaya Town

59- JDU wins from Tikari

60- RJD wins from Belaganj

61- RJD wins from the corner

62- Congress wins from Wazirganj

63- RJD wins from Razauli (safe)

64- BJP wins from Hisua

65- JDU wins from Nawada

66- Congress wins from Govindpur

67- BJP wins from Warsaliganj

68- Congress wins from Sikandra (SC)

69- RJD wins from Jamui.

70- BJP wins from Jhajha

71- RJD wins from Chakai.