Bihar Elections 2020: Voting on 71 seats today, who had captured here in 2015, know

Bihar Elections 2020: In the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, polling has started on 71 seats in 16 districts from 7 am on Wednesday, amid tight security. With the voting on these seats, today the fate of 1066 candidates will be sealed in the EVMs. The voting taking place today consists of 952 male and 114 female candidates, including eight ministers. The election is going on peacefully and strong security arrangements have been made. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The second phase of the battle will begin, today PM Modi-CM Nitish will be seen together on stage
Apart from the 2015 assembly elections, this time the electoral equation has completely changed. In the last election where JDU-RJD-Congress contested together in Mahagathbandhan and BJP together with LJP-RLSP in NDA, the Grand Alliance was defeated in which NDA was defeated and Grand Alliance was formed, which lasted for a long time. Could not walk JDU broke the grand alliance and formed a government in Bihar in collaboration with NDA overnight, which is in power today. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: Voting starts, how will name be checked in Voter List and how to download Voter Slip? Learn here …
Know which party won 71 seats in the 2015 assembly elections held today…. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020 1st Phase: Voting begins amid tight security, read these guidelines before going to the booth, or else …
1- Congress victory from Kahalgaon
2- JDU wins from Sultanganj
JDU wins from Amarpur
4- JDU wins from Dhauraiya (Safe)
5- BJP wins from Banka
6- RJD wins from Katoriya (SC)
7- RJD wins from Belhar
8- JDU wins from Tarapur
RJD wins from Munger
10- JDU wins from Jamalpur
11- RJD wins from Suryagarh
12- BJP wins from Lakhisarai
13- JDU wins from Sheikhpura
14- JDU wins from Barbigha
15- Independent from Mokama
16- BJP won by flood
17- RJD wins by draft (safe)
18- JDU wins from Paliganj
19- Congress wins from Bikram
20- RJD wins by message
21- RJD wins from Barahara
22- RJD wins from Ara
23- JDU wins by Agianav (safe)
24- CPI wins from Tarari
25- RJD wins from Jagdishpur
26- RJD wins from Shahpur
27- RJD wins from Brahmapur
28- Congress wins from Buxar
29- JDU wins from Dumraon
30- JDU wins from Rajpur (Safe)
31- BJP wins from Ramgarh
32- BJP wins from Mohania (Safe)
33- BJP wins from Bhabhua
34- BJP wins from Chainpur
35- JDU wins by Chenari (Safe)
36- RJD wins from Sasaram
37- JDU wins from Kargahar
38- JDU wins from Dinara
39- RJD wins from Nokha
40- BJP wins from Dihri
41- RJD wins from Karakat
42- RJD wins from Arwal
43- JDU wins from Kurtha
44- RJD wins from Jehanabad.
45- JDU wins from Ghoshi
46- RJD wins from Makhdumpur (Safe)
47- BJP wins from Goh
48- RJD wins from Obra
49- JDU wins from Navinagar
50- Congress wins from Kutumba (Safe)
51- Congress wins from Aurangabad.
52- JDU wins from Rafiganj
53- BJP wins from Gurua
54- JDU wins from Sherghati
55- We won from Imamganj (Safe)
56- RJD wins from Barachatti (SC)
57- RJD wins from Bodh Gaya (Safe)
58- BJP wins from Gaya Town
59- JDU wins from Tikari
60- RJD wins from Belaganj
61- RJD wins from the corner
62- Congress wins from Wazirganj
63- RJD wins from Razauli (safe)
64- BJP wins from Hisua
65- JDU wins from Nawada
66- Congress wins from Govindpur
67- BJP wins from Warsaliganj
68- Congress wins from Sikandra (SC)
69- RJD wins from Jamui.
70- BJP wins from Jhajha
71- RJD wins from Chakai.
