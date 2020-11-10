Bihar elections: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram’s edict – stop blaming EVM

new Delhi: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said that EVMs should stop blaming for the defeat in the elections. He tweeted, “Whatever the result of any election, EVM should stop blaming. In my experience EVM system is robust, accurate and reliable. ” Also Read – Bihar Election Results 2020: Owaisi’s party in these 5 seats of Seemanchal celebrates from Bihar to Hyderabad

Earlier, Congress spokesperson Udit Raj had said that 'Even the spacecraft can be controlled from the ground, so EVMs can also be hacked'. The Election Commission has rejected these claims and said that EVM is taper-proof and cannot be tampered with. In the initial trends, the Mahagathbandhan had an edge, but as the counting of votes progressed, the BJP seems to be emerging as the largest party in the state.

Let us know that NDA has gained in Bihar (Bihar Election Results 2020). The NDA is leading in more than 120 seats, while the Grand Alliance is ahead in 111 seats. The victory is also being celebrated by the NDA. The counting of votes is still going on.