Bihar elections: Congress spends on Facebook-JDU for spending, learn full accounts

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Before the Bihar assembly election results came out on Tuesday, it has been revealed that in the last one month, the Congress (Congress) party has spent more than others in reaching voters through the popular social media platform Facebook. According to the Facebook Ad Library data, the Indian National Congress (INC) Bihar page has spent Rs 61.5 lakh on 1, 268 advertisements on Facebook during October 8 to November 6.

In comparison, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Bihar page spending on Facebook advertisements was less than half that of the Congress during the same period. The BJP Bihar page spent Rs 26.9 lakh, while the Janata Dal (JDU) spent Rs 24.1 lakh during this period. Thus in the context of advertising spending on Facebook in the last one month, the combined spending of the ruling Janata Dal (United) -Bharatiya Janata Party (JDU-BJP) alliance does not match the Bihar Congress page alone.

The Facebook page of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan (Chirag Paswan) was also one of the highest spenders in the last 30 days. According to Facebook, this page spent Rs 14.5 lakh in the last 30 days. Data shows that Bihar Congress page increased spending on Facebook ads from 1 to 7 November.

During this period, the Congress spent Rs 27.8 lakh compared to only Rs 4.8 lakh spent by the Bihar unit of the BJP on the page. Various Facebook pages in support of one political party or another or their leaders also became active till the Bihar Assembly elections. Bihar has 243 assembly seats. Some exit polls on Saturday predicted a landslide victory for the grand alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and the Left parties.