Bihar Election’s last bet: Owaisi has fire test with Nitish-Tejashwi’s nobles

3rd Phase Bihar Chunav 2020: The noise of campaigning for the voting for the last phase of Bihar Assembly Election to be held on November 7 will stop today. In the last phase, NDA’s (Mahagathbandhan) as well as Asaduddin Owaisi’s reputation is at stake. Also Read – Nitish said about CAA in Muslim dominated areas – No one has the power to exclude our people

Talking about the grand alliance, in this phase, RJD is on 46 seats from their side and Congress (Congress) candidates in 25 seats. At the same time, CPI (Male) has fielded five and CPI candidates in two seats. At the same time, 37 candidates of JDU and BJP 35 candidates are trying their luck from NDA. VIP and 5 of us are also contesting on one seat. Apart from this, Asaduddin Owaisi has also fielded candidates for about two dozen seats. Also Read – Bihar Chunav 2020: JDU removed MLC Dinesh Singh, close to CM Nitish, as the daughter

At this stage, along with Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the credibility of 12 ministers of the state government is also at stake, of which five are BJP and seven are from JDU. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Big action by JDU, 33 leaders expelled from party for six years

Feroz Ahmed alias Khurshid from Sikta in JDU, Meena Kamat, daughter-in-law of late minister Kapil Dev Kamat from Baburabi, Laxmeshwar Rai from Laukha, Bijendra Prasad Yadav from Supaul, Bima Bharati from Rupauli, Madan Sahni from Bahadurpur and Narendra Narayan Yadav from Alam Nagar Is on

BJP’s Suresh Sharma from Muzaffarpur, Pramod Kumar from Motihari, Vinod Narayan Jha from Benipatti, Krishna Kumar Rishi from Banmankhi and Nisha Singh Kisma, wife of the late minister Vinod Singh from Pranpur seat are trying.

Names of leaders like Abdul Bari Siddiqui from Kewati of Mahagathbandhan, Ramai Ram from Bochahan, Bhola Yadav from Hayaghat, close to Lalu Yadav. At the same time, the credibility of Syed Abu Dojana from Surasand, Shivchandra Ram from Patepur, Lovely Anand from Saharsa, Sitaram Yadav from Khajuli, Sarfaraz Alam from Jokihat, Chandrashekhar from Madhepura, Ritu Jaiswal from Parihar and Ranvijay Sahu from Morwa are also at stake.

Whereas, everyone will be eyeing the defeat and victory of Ramnaresh Pandey of CPI from Harlakhi, Rajesh Ram of Congress from Ramnagar, Bhavana Jha from Benipatti, Abdul Jalil Mastan from Amour, Subhashini Yadav, daughter of Sharad Yadav from Bihariganj and Bijendra Chaudhary from Muzaffarpur.

2.35 crore voters will decide the fate of 1204 candidates in the election for 78 seats in the third phase. In the election to be held on November 7, 1094 men and 110 women are in the fray. In this phase, out of a total of 2 crore 35 lakh 54 thousand 71 voters, there are one crore 23 lakh 46 thousand 799 men, one crore 12 lakh 6 thousand 378 women and 894 third gender.