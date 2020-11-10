Bihar elections: Owaisi’s AIMIM and BSP may become kingmakers in a thorn battle, still waiting for final results

Bihar Chunav Results 2020: The counting of votes is going on for the result of the Bihar Assembly elections. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is taking the lead in the trends so far, but still the picture is not completely clear and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led to touch the magic figure of its majority There is a thorn collision with the Grand Alliance. Meanwhile, the importance of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Bahujan Samaj Party and Independents has increased and they can play the role of Kingmaker. Also Read – Bihar Chunav Results 2020: RJD-Congress accuses the Election Commission of rigging, then the Commission clarified

The NDA is undoubtedly leading over the Grand Alliance, but despite this, it is not yet clear whether it will reach the majority figure (122 seats) in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. In the trends, if a single party is different from the alliance, the RJD is seen emerging as the largest party and its leaders say that they will meet the governor and claim to form a government in Bihar legally.

If any coalition is unable to win a majority, then the role of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, Bahujan Samaj Party and other independent leaders will matter. Owaisi's party has won one seat and is leading in four seats, while BSP is leading in one seat. Apart from this, two independents can also play an important role. AIMIM can play an important role due to its anti-saffron ideology, even though Tejashwi Yadav has targeted Owaisi for weakening the RJD in Seemanchal's minority-dominated stronghold.