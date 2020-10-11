Bihar elections: These 30 star campaigners will campaign for BJP, CM Yogi’s name also included, see list

Patna: In order to ensure their victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, all parties are pouring their full force. In this episode, the Bharatiya Janata Party has released its list of 30 star campaigners for campaigning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at number one in the list of star campaigners officially released by the BJP, which makes it clear that like many previous elections, the Prime Minister will be the first star campaigner of BJP in this election. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghuvar Das and Jharkhand Legislature Party leader Babullal Marandi are also included in the list of star publishers. Also Read – Hathras Case Updates: CBI takes over investigation of Hathras incident, investigation started by registering cases in several sections

Apart from BJP President JP Nadda, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, former Delhi Pradesh BJP President and actor Manoj Tiwari has also been included in this list. However, the MP from Gorakhpur and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan has not been included in the list of star campaigners.

The list of star campaigners includes former Bihar Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, besides state minister Giriraj Singh, state president Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, party's national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh and union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Along with this, the names of Smriti Irani and former Bihar state vice president Nivedita Singh are also included in the BJP list. Apart from this, many leaders of Bihar have been included in this list. Sources reveal that BJP's star campaigners will also share the platform with leaders of other parties involved in the NDA.