Bihar Exit Poll 2020 online live updates: NDA and exit alliance in exit polls, heavy loss to Nitish

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 exit poll LIVE: ABP News-CVoter survey,





ABP News-C voter survey of 104 to 128 seats in NDA alliance account





RJD-led grand alliance estimated to get 108 to 131 seats





The LJP has been projected 1-3 seats and the others 4-8 seats.

“>

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 exit poll LIVE: ABP News-CVoter survey,

ABP News-C voter survey of 104 to 128 seats in NDA alliance account

RJD-led grand alliance estimated to get 108 to 131 seats

The LJP has been projected 1-3 seats and the others 4-8 seats.