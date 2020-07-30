Bihar facing double whammy of Corona and flood, COVID-19 testing should be increased in the state: Ram Vilas Paswan

new Delhi: Union Food and Consumer Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has said that a large number of tests of Kovid-19 are needed to stop the way corona cases are increasing rapidly in Bihar. He said that the cases of corona have increased rapidly in Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and if such condition does not come in Bihar, then there is a need to test more numbers with speed. Ram Vilas Paswan said this during a conversation with The Economic Times. According to the Union Minister, the cases of corona are increasing rapidly in the state. Bihar is facing double whammy of coronavirus and flooding these days. Due to which people are facing a lot of trouble. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board set up trust for mosque in Ayodhya, this is a 15-member team

During a conversation with The Economic Times, Ram Vilas Paswan talked about how to deliver essential goods and ration to the people in need, and how he and his son Chirag Paswan are paying special attention to it. He said the state- people in the state will not be allowed to lack ration in any way. However, till now we have not received any additional demand regarding ration. We are already giving free rations to a large section of people across the country.

