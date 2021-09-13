Bihar Fasal Sahayata Yojana: Nitish govt will give Rs 226 crore to 70 thousand farmers of Bihar, test your account

Bihar Fasal Sahayata Yojana: Nitish govt will ship cash to the accounts of 70 thousand farmers of Bihar through this night. The farmers who’ve suffered losses within the manufacturing of Rabi plants are going to get some reduction from the Bihar govt as of late. The method of money fee to farmers is ranging from as of late (September 13) to catch up on the loss incurred through the Cooperative Division of the Govt of Bihar within the yr (2020-21).Additionally Learn – India gets main points of Swiss financial institution accounts, whose selection of properties and land in Switzerland may also be identified

Beneath this scheme, this time the federal government pays money to the eligible farmers each ryot and non ryot. It's been informed that Rs 226 crore will probably be dispensed a few of the farmers of the state.

The federal government has informed that until now about Rs 218 crore 40 lakh has been paid. This quantity has been given as repayment for the loss incurred in Kharif season final yr. The cooperative division has dispensed the volume amongst 4 lakh 47 thousand 70 farmers and now the remainder farmers may also be paid of their financial institution accounts in an afternoon or two.

Within the investigation of Rabi crop help, simplest about 70 thousand farmers had been discovered eligible. The federal government has to present simplest Rs 30 crore amongst those farmers. Due to this fact, the method of inquiry and fee may also be finished quickly.

In Kharif season, 34 districts had been decided on below this scheme. 16 lakh 30 thousand 288 farmers of the ones districts had implemented for the aid of the federal government. However the selection of eligible farmers of decided on districts were given diminished within the investigation. Fee is being made at the identical foundation.

On this scheme, if the manufacturing is lower than one % underneath the common, the federal government offers money to the farmers within the type of help.

If there’s a lack of one to twenty % of the crop, then the help of seven and a part thousand rupees in step with hectare is given to the farmers.

If the wear exceeds 20 %, then the volume of grant-in-aid is 10 thousand rupees in step with hectare.

Farmers are compensated for a most house of ​​two hectares.