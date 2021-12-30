Bihar: FIR registered in opposition to Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav, know the entire topic

Samastipur: Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar (Rashtriya Janata Dal) Chief and Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav (Then Prasad) in opposition to meeting election 2020 (Bihar Meeting Elections 2020) An FIR has been registered for hiding the main points of the valuables within the affidavit filed throughout Election fee (Election Fee) Has additionally issued a display purpose understand to Tej Pratap for giving improper knowledge within the affidavit. The RJD chief has been requested to respond inside 3 weeks.Additionally Learn – Bihar’s DGP mentioned – ladies who do love marriage are killed, many are made to business in prostitution

Rosda police station in-charge Sitaram Prasad informed on Thursday that at the foundation of this grievance given by means of Brajesh Kumar, the then Returning Officer of Hasanpur Vidhansabha cum Rosda Sub-Divisional Officer, the mentioned FIR used to be registered the day before today on Wednesday.

In line with the police, an FIR has been lodged in opposition to Tej Pratap at Rosda police station beneath segment 125A of the Illustration of the Other folks Act, 1951 for hiding the main points of the valuables. Brajesh has alleged in his grievance that Yadav, the RJD MLA from Hasanpur, has hidden the main points of his assets in Gopalganj.

Then again, regardless of repeated makes an attempt, Tej Pratap may just no longer get a reaction on this regard. Allow us to tell that the ruling JDU in Bihar had complained to the Leader Electoral Officer on this regard, and then the Election Fee ordered an inquiry by means of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The CBDT discovered an build up in Tej Pratap’s movable and immovable property between the affidavits filed for the 2015 and 2020 elections. The Election Fee has additionally issued a display purpose understand to Tej Pratap for giving improper knowledge within the affidavit. The RJD chief has been requested to respond inside 3 weeks. (enter language)