Bihar: Flights booking started from Darbhanga Airport ahead of schedule, know schedule

Flights From Darbhanga: Air service from Bihar's newly constructed airport Darbhanga will start from November 8. From here, booking of tickets for the aircraft has started from Monday even before the previously announced date. People have started booking flights tickets. Please tell that the booking of tickets from here was going to start from September 30. It was announced by Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, but aviation company SpiceJet has opened the booking since Monday. Airports to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru are starting from this airport from November 8.

Let me tell you that the first SpiceJet aircraft will fly from Bangalore to Darbhanga, while the first plane from Darbhanga will leave for Delhi. On the occasion of Diwali-Chhath this year, people of this area will be able to travel by airplane. Apart from Darbhanga, the people of 22 districts of North Bihar including Madhubani, Samastipur, Begusarai, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, West Champaran, Saharsa, Supaul, Purnia will have air travel from Darbhanga.

Know the schedule of flights

SG 705 Mumbai-Darbhanga 9:40 am 12:10 pm

SG 706 Darbhanga-Mumbai 12:40 pm 3:10 pm

SG 493 Bengaluru-Darbhanga 8:45 AM 11:15 PM

SG 494 Darbhanga-Bengaluru 4:25 pm 6:55 pm

SG 496 Darbhanga-Delhi 11:45 pm 1:30 pm

SG 495 Delhi-Darbhanga 2:10 PM 3:55 PM