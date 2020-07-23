Bihar Flood: 10 districts of Bihar affected by floods, 6.50 lakh people suffer

Patna: Flood water is now entering new areas in Bihar, due to which the scope of flood is increasing. 6.50 lakh people of 10 districts of the state have been affected by floods. Meanwhile, all the rivers in the state except the Ganges are flowing in their form, which is causing fear among the people. The temple-mosque, school-madrasa in Gopalganj have all been submerged in the flood waters. The NDRF and SDRF are continuously engaged to save the flood-affected people. Disaster Management Department Additional Secretary Ramchandra Do said that the disaster management department is fully alert in view of the increased water level of various rivers of Bihar. Also Read – Aaj Ka Mausam 23 July 2020: Trouble due to rain in many areas including Delhi, floods in Bihar-Assam

Due to the increased water level of the rivers, 282 panchayats of 55 blocks of 55 districts of Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, West Champaran, Khagaria and East Champaran have been affected by the flood. The state's population of about six and a half lakhs has been badly affected by the floods. He said that Supaul, West Champaran, two each in East Champaran, three in Gopalganj and one relief camp are being run in Khagaria. Apart from this, 134 community kitchens are being run in flood affected areas.

Here, contrary to the claims of the government, the problem of people has increased due to floods. Gandak has caused huge destruction in Gopalganj this year. Many villages of Sadar block have been submerged in water. Here the temple, mosque, school, madrasa are all submerged in the flood waters. Some children trapped in the madrasa were evacuated with the help of the district administration. The same situation is there in Darbhanga. Flood waters have entered 81 panchayats of 10 blocks of Darbhanga, which has increased problems for people.

Here, according to the water resources department, all the major rivers except Ganga are in spate. An official of the department said on Thursday that the water level of the Gandak river is decreasing. There was 2.12 lakh cusec water discharge at Valmikinagar Gandak barrage at eight o’clock on Thursday. Here, the water level of Kosi is also declining rapidly. The water level in Kosi river near Veerpur barrage was 1.77 lakh cusecs at 6 am on Thursday, which has come down to 1.73 lakh cusecs at 8 am. According to the Water Resources Department, barring Ganga, Bagmati, Budhi Gandak, Kamla Balan, Punpun, Mahananda and Ghaghra are flowing above the danger mark in most places in the state.