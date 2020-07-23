Bihar Flood: 10 districts of Bihar hit by floods, millions of homeless

Bihar Flood: About 6 lakh 36 thousand population of 10 districts of Bihar are affected by floods and 18,612 people have been shifted to safe places. According to information received from the Disaster Management Department, about six lakh 36 thousand population of 282 panchayats of 55 blocks of 10 districts of the state Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, East Champaran, West Champaran and Khagaria district were affected by the floods. is. 18,612 people evacuated from there have taken shelter in ten relief camps. Also Read – Flood in Bihar: Rivers above Bihar danger mark, floods affecting more than 4 lakh population

According to the information received from the Department of Water Resources, the Bagmati river is located in Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, Budhi Gandak in Muzaffarpur and Samastipur, Kamla Balan in Madhubani, Lalbakia in East Champaran, Adhwara Sitamarhi, Khiroi in Darbhanga and Mahananda in Kishanganj and Purnia districts. Flowing above the mark.

Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha said that despite heavy rains in the month of July, all embankments are safe and due to the use of technology and additional vigilance of the department, the hazards on the embankment could be avoided in time.

In view of the flood threat in Bihar, 21 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various sensitive districts of the state.

Vijay Sinha, Commandant of 9th Battalion of NDRF said that 21 teams of NDRF have been deployed in 12 districts of the state on the demand of Bihar State Disaster Management Department.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav visited the flood affected areas of Darbhanga and Madhubani districts on Wednesday.

Tejashwi told reporters “It is the responsibility of the government to provide shelter and food to the flood victims and should have helped them financially in view of their loss due to floods.” Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi attacked Tejashwi. While alleging, ‘whose parents had a Rs 90 crore flood relief scam under Raj, they are trying to wash away the sins of RJD Raj by photographing some flood victims while providing them one-time meals.’

Sushil tweeted and charged Tejashwi with accusations, “He should read the CAG report, which reveals how the Rs 90 crore amount of flood assistance received from the central government to Bihar was fraudulent. ‘