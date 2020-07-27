Bihar Flood: 15 lakh people affected by floods in Bihar, administration alert in 11 districts

Patna: Flood water has now spread to 11 districts in Bihar, affecting the population of about 15 lakhs of the state. Meanwhile, relief and rescue operations have been started by the state government, but it is still proving insufficient. Still, the major rivers of the state are in spate and nearly all the major rivers are flowing above the danger mark in many places. The water resources department report said that the water level of Kosi was 1.55 lakh cusecs at 6 am on Monday near Veerpur barrage, which has increased to 1.62 lakh cusecs at eight o’clock. Here the water level of the Gandak river is also increasing once again. The drainage at Gandak was 1.89 lakh cusecs at the Balmikinagar barrage at six in the morning, which has reached 2.09 lakh cusecs at eight o’clock. Also Read – NDRF team pulled out of flood, pregnant woman born baby in boat, scene like this

Here, almost all the rivers of the state are flowing above the danger mark. Ganga, Bagmati, Budhi Gandak, Kamala Balan, Mahananda, Ghaghra are flowing above the danger mark in many areas. Disaster Management Department Additional Secretary Ramchandra Do said that the disaster management department is fully alert in view of the increased water level of various rivers of Bihar. Due to the increased water level of the rivers, 625 panchayats in a total of 86 blocks of 11 districts of Bihar have been affected by the flood. The population of about 15 lakhs in these areas has been affected by the floods.

He claimed that 26 relief camps have been opened in these areas, where 14,011 people are staying. Apart from this, a total of 463 community kitchens are being run in flood affected areas, in which 1,77,065 people are eating every day. He informed that NDRF and SDRF teams are doing relief and rescue work in all flood affected districts. He said that 1,36,464 people have so far been evacuated from the affected areas through NDRF, SDRF and boats.

He said that food packets are being dropped by helicopter for flood affected people. Here, after flood water enters the villages, people are taking refuge in national highways and embankments in search of high places. People complain that government facility is not being provided anywhere. The situation in Gopalganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur has now worsened. Flood victims are cutting day and night on the roads in Gopalganj and Muzaffarpur.