Bihar Flood: 156 villages of Bihar submerged because of flood in river Ganga, 1 died because of electrocution, 3 kids scorched

Bihar Flood: Because of incessant rains, the water degree of Ganga in Bihar has crossed the chance mark. Persons are getting to look the fierce type of Ganga right here. Because of this leakage has additionally began within the dam. Because of this leak 156 villages are badly affected and compelled emigrate. Allow us to tell that on Monday, an individual had died because of drowning. At this time, water has reached even the ones puts that have been by no means submerged.

The situation of the farmers could be very unhealthy because of the flood water getting into the night. Vegetation had been destroyed in lots of bighas. Crores of rupees had been misplaced thus far. Water has entered folks's houses. In this type of scenario, folks have to depart their houses and move a long way away. 156 villages have come beneath the grip of this flood. In the meantime, one particular person died because of the unfold of present within the water.

Allow us to inform that 70 thousand folks of Begusarai district are going through the issue of flood this present day. Water has entered folks's houses. The placement is so unhealthy that because of the unfold of present within the water, 3 kids were given scorched right here. Those kids had been admitted to the sanatorium the place their situation is claimed to be important.