Bihar Flood: Flood havoc in Bihar, Ganga river above risk mark, water coming into homes

Bihar Flood: Because of the upward push within the water degree of rivers in Bihar, a flood-like scenario has arisen. Whilst the Ganges river is in its spate, the water degree within the within reach rivers Son and Punpun may be expanding steadily. On Thursday, the river Ganges is flowing above the purple mark from Allahabad to Farakk. Except for in Munger district, this river is flowing one meter above the purple mark in all different puts.

From Buxar to Patna, the location is such that water has began coming into the homes of Diara house. On the similar time, about 1 foot has been flooded at the Buxar-Cochus State Freeway. On the similar time, flood water has began flowing at many puts on Nationwide Freeway 80 in Bhagalpur. Because of this, Bhagalpur district headquarters has change into a place to bring to a halt touch with different districts.

Alternatively, after the Kosi river, the release of Kosi has additionally larger. Because of this, 107 thousand in Barah house and one lakh 51 thousand cubic seconds of water is being to be had at Barrage. On the similar time, the release of Gandak river is one lakh 6 thousand cubic seconds. Please inform that the Bagmati river is flowing 74 cm in Muzaffarpur, 171 in Budhi Gandak Khagaria and 80 cm in Kamla Jhanjharpur.