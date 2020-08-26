Bihar Flood: Floods devastate many districts of Bihar, 33% crop destroyed

Patna: Bihar got relief from the havoc of monsoon in August but the flood situation has not relieved. Many districts of the state are still suffering from floods. The crop has been damaged due to floods in about 20 districts of the state. About 33 percent of the crop in Bihar is estimated to be damaged by heavy rains and floods. Till last week, paddy had been planted in 32.59 lakh hectare in Bihar whereas farmers of the state have sown maize in 3.92 lakh hectare. These official figures have been received from the agriculture department of the state. Also Read – Delhi Yamuna Level News: Yamuna water level reaches near danger mark in Delhi, Kejriwal government ready to deal with flood situation

According to the data, pulses crops have been sown in 92,000 hectares in the current kharif season in Bihar, while oilseeds have been sown in 80,000 hectares. According to the information received from the departmental officer, about 33 percent of the kharif crops are estimated to be damaged due to floods and excessive rains in the state.

Prabhav Kumar Bhramar, an enlightened farmer in Madhepura district of Bihar, said that the monsoon has been kind since the beginning of the season, which helped a lot in the planting of paddy in the beginning, but later due to the incessant rains and flooding, many There has been loss of crop in the areas. Bihar received 82 per cent more rainfall than the average in June this year, while July received 72 per cent more rainfall than the average, although in August it has received nine per cent less rainfall than the previous week. According to the latest data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), from June 1 to August 25, Bihar received 23 percent more rainfall than the average. There are flood situation in about 16 districts of the state.

According to the Central Water Commission report, out of the 26 stations in which flood situation was very severe in the country on August 25, 15 stations are from Bihar, five in Uttar Pradesh, two in Jharkhand and one each in Assam, Odisha and West. Belongs to Bengal. At the same time, seven of the 17 stations with worse-than-normal flood status are from Bihar itself. At the same time, seven others are from Assam and three from Uttar Pradesh. Around 20 districts including Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur, Gopalganj, Saran, Siwan, Shivhar, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Saharsa, Madhepura, Supaul, Purnia have been affected by floods in Bihar where crops have also been damaged.