Bihar Flood: Floods devastated after Corona, so far 27 people died, 81.79 lakh affected in 16 districts

Patna: So far 27 people have died due to floods in Bihar while 81,79,257 population of 16 districts are affected. According to information received from the Disaster Management Department on Thursday, maximum eleven people have been killed in Darbhanga district, six in Muzaffarpur, four in West Champaran and two each in Khagadia, Saran and Siwan and 86 cattle have died.

In 16 districts of Bihar, 81,79,257 population of 1317 panchayats is affected by the floods. To provide food to the displaced people due to the flood, 443 communal kitchens have been arranged where 325610 people have been served.

In Darbhanga district, 20,61,700 population of 227 panchayats of maximum 15 blocks have been affected by the floods. A total of 26 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations in these flood affected districts of Bihar. The reason for the flood in these districts of Bihar is the increase in the water level of various rivers.

According to information received from the Water Resources Department, Bagmati river is flowing above the danger mark in Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, Budhi Gandak river in Samastipur and Khagadia, Ganga river in Patna and Bhagalpur, Khiroi Darbhanga and Ghaghra river at Siwan on Thursday. . According to the Water Resources Department, all flood-resistant dams are safe under the department.

