Bihar Flood: Fury of flood victims erupting on leaders, JDU leader now besieged after BJP

Bihar Flood: Many districts of Bihar are affected by floods and more than 7 million people have been affected by the floods. In such a situation, people's anger is coming out on the public representatives who come to take stock in the flood affected area. Earlier, the BJP MP was surrounded by angry people in Siwan district and now JDU's local MLA in Darbhanga was also kept hostage for hours. Police reached the spot and rescued the MLA from the clutches of the people and rescued it.

According to the report from our colleague, Zee News correspondent, the incident of taking JDU MLA hostage is in Bramhapur of Kusheshwarsthan in Darbhanga district, where people kept JDU's local MLA Shashibhushan Hazari hostage for four hours and raised fierce slogans against him.

JDU MLA held hostage by flood victims, police rescued

MLA Shashibhushan Hazari came to visit the assembly constituency that he was surrounded by some youth and taken hostage. The youth were very angry and they heard the MLA a lot of hard work regarding the poor system of road, health and education. The news of the MLA being taken hostage caused chaos in the entire area. On reaching the information about the incident, the police arrived and somehow rescued the MLA.

Earlier on June 30, MLA Shasibhushan Hazari was taken hostage by the people of the assembly constituency. The people of the assembly constituency are angry that the MLA has not done any work of development in the area for 10 years. Let us know that assembly elections are due in Bihar and now they are roaming in the area and asking the news of the people, that is why people are angry.

Flood victims in Siwan surrounded BJP MP

Before Darbhanga, there was a lot of anger among the flood victims in Siwan, and BJP MP Jarnadan Singh Segriwal, who went to meet the flood victims in Nabibganj, was surrounded by the people. There was a ruckus between the MP and the flood victims, after which the BJP MP and the leaders accompanying them also had to flee from there. People were angry that the MPs had come to meet people in the area after 20 days of the flood.