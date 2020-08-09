Bihar Flood: NDRF teams dealing with floods in Bihar, more than 11 thousand people have been saved till date

Patna: To deal with the flood disaster in Bihar, at present 23 NDRF teams in 14 districts of the state are in Saran, East Champaran, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Gopalganj, Katihar, Kisanganj, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, West Champaran, Siwan, Vaishali and Muzaffarpur districts. Is engaged in relief and rescue work. The NDRF has rescued more than 11 thousand people stranded in the flood and shifted them to a safe place. Also Read – Landslide hits life in Kerala, more than 70 laborers trapped in debris, many corpses recovered

Vijay Sinha, Commandant of the 9th Battalion NDRF based at Bihta, Patna, said on Saturday that the flood rescue operation is currently being run by NDRF teams mainly in Saran and Darbhanga districts. “Till now, NDRF rescuers have rescued about 11 thousand seven hundred people trapped in the flood disaster and moved them to safer places by running rescue operations in various districts of Bihar state,” he said. Also Read – Bihar Flood News Update: 21 people died in floods in Bihar, 7 million affected

He said that on Friday night, the rescue personnel of the 9th Battalion NDRF deployed in Motihari carried out a rescue operation and took a sick infant from the flood-hit Siswania village of Banjaria block along with his family members to the hospital. Also Read – Droughts in the country, floods elsewhere: Water in many places, Rajasthan waiting for rain

NDRF teams are also helping to transport civil medical teams in flood affected areas by motor boats, so that the needy people can be provided with proper medical care. He further claimed that our NDRF rescuers, in coordination with the local administration, are ready and ready day and night to help those trapped in the flood disaster.