Bihar Flood News Update: 21 deaths due to floods in Bihar, 70 lakh affected

Flood in Bihar: 21 people have died due to floods in Bihar while 69,03640 population of 16 districts are affected. According to information received from the Disaster Management Department on Thursday, maximum seven people have died in Darbhanga district, six in Muzaffarpur, four in West Champaran and two each in Saran and Siwan. Also Read – Nitish Kumar is political gambler, we will bring Ramraj in Bihar, said Pappu Yadav

6903640 population of 1185 panchayats of 124 blocks of 16 districts of Bihar, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, East Champaran, West Champaran, Khagadia, Saran, Samastipur, Siwan, Madhubani, Madhepura and Saharsa districts affected by flood is. Also Read – Flood havoc continues in Bihar, water enters 1165 panchayats of 16 districts

1402 community kitchens have been arranged to provide food to the displaced people due to floods, where 1031783 people have eaten till now. Also Read – Bihar Flood: The massacre of the Gandak river, the lives of thousands of flood victims being cut on the platform, people said – now fear of corona …

In Darbhanga district, 1888040 population of 202 panchayats of maximum 15 blocks have been affected by the floods.

A total of 33 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations in these flood affected districts of Bihar.

The reason for the flood in these districts of Bihar is Adhwara Group River, Lakhandei, Rato, Marha, Manusmara, Bagmati, Adhwara Group, Kamla Balan, Gandak, Budhi Gandak, Kadane, Noon, Via, Sikarhana, Lalbekiya, Tilave, Dhanauti, Masan, Koshi , Water level of river Ganga, Kamla Balan, Kareh and Dhauns have to rise.

According to information received from the Department of Water Resources, the Bagmati River is located in Sitamadhi, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, the Budhi Gandak River in Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Khagadia, Kamala Balan River in Madhubani, Ganga River in Bhagalpur, Adhwara River in Sitamadhi, Khiroi Darbhanga and Ghaghra River Siwan. I am flowing above the danger mark on Wednesday.

(input language)