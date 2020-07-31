Bihar Flood News Update: Flood situation in Bihar horrific, water filled in Darbhanga power grid, 11 people died

Bihar Flood Water Enters Darbhanga Power Grid: The flood situation in Bihar has become frightening. So far, 11 people have died in the floods while more than 4 million people are vulnerable. Meanwhile, the power grid of Darbhanga has been flooded. Also Read – Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma promised to help flood victims in Bihar and Assam

The National Power Grid located in Dekuli village of Bahadurpur block of the district has been flooded. Due to this power supply has been affected in 14 districts of Bihar. Work is being done on a war footing to extract water from the power grid and recover the power supply. But it is being claimed in the reports that it is not easy to fix it. This may take a few months.

About 1000 villages in 10 districts of the state are badly affected by the floods. These include East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Kishanganj, Khagaria and Samastipur.

Three people have died in Darbhanga. So far seven people have died in the district.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the state has received 22 mm rainfall so far, which is 89 percent more than normal. The maximum rainfall has been recorded in East Champaran, Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi. These districts received 300 percent more rain than normal.

Relief and rescue work is also going on fast in the state. The team of NDRF and SDRF is working fast.