Bihar Flood Update News: After Corona, floods in Bihar now affected, more than 74 lakh population affected

Patna: Bihar is experiencing a fast-growing corona virus infection on one side and floods on the other side. In the month of July, the infection spread rapidly in Bihar and so far the number of infected in the state has gone up to 82,741, 21 more people died during the last 24 hours due to infection in the state, so far 450 patients have died. Also Read – Nitish Kumar complains to PM Modi of Nepal, said – this country is not cooperating in stopping floods

The floods in Bihar have affected more than 74 lakh population of 16 districts and so far 24 people have died. According to information received from the Disaster Management Department on Monday, the maximum number of ten people have died in Darbhanga district, six in Muzaffarpur, four in West Champaran and two each in Saran and Siwan. Also Read – In Bihar it used to be fake, doctors in 15 lakhs, engineers in eight lakhs, it was fixed

Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, East Champaran, West Champaran, Khagadia, Saran, Samastipur, Siwan, Madhubani, Madhepura and Saharsa districts of Bihar are affected by the floods. In 1240 panchayats of 126 blocks of these districts, more than 74 lakh population is affected by floods. Also Read – Bihar Flood: NDRF teams dealing with floods in Bihar, more than 11 thousand people have been saved till date

1239 community kitchens have been arranged to provide food to the displaced people due to floods. In Darbhanga district, the population of more than twenty lakhs has been affected by the floods in 220 panchayats of the highest 15 blocks.

A total of 33 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations in these flood affected districts of Bihar. In Bagmati, Adhwara group, Kamla Balan, Gandak, Budhi Gandak, Koshi, etc., these areas have been flooded due to increase in water level.