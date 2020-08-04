Bihar Floods: Nadia of Bihar caught as rage, floods rage across the state, more than 50 lakh people affected

Patna: 56,53,704 people have been affected by floods in 14 districts of Bihar, out of which 4,18,490 people have been evacuated to safe places so far. According to information received from the Disaster Management Department on Monday, 56,53,704 people were flooded in 14 districts of Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, East Champaran, West Champaran, Khagadia, Saran, Samastipur, Siwan and Madhubani. Are affected. Of these, 4,18,490 people have been sent to safe places. 17,554 people have taken shelter in 19 relief camps. Also Read – Bihar Flood News Update: Flood situation in Bihar terrible, water filled in Darbhanga power grid, 11 people died

Arrangements for 1,358 community kitchens have been made to provide food to the displaced people due to floods. In Darbhanga district, 18,61,960 people have been affected by the floods. A total of 31 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed for rescue and relief operations in these flood-affected districts of Bihar.

The floods in these districts of Bihar are Adhwara Group River, Lakhandei, Rato, Marha, Manusmara, Bagmati, Adhavara Group, Kamla Balan, Gandak, Budhi Gandak, Kadane, Noon, Via, Sikarhana, Lalbekiya, Tilave, Dhanauti, Masan, Koshi , Water level of river Ganga, Kamla Balan, Kareh and Dhauns have to rise. It is noteworthy that a total of 13 people have died due to floods in Bihar, out of which maximum seven have died in Darbhanga district, four in West Champaran and two in Muzaffarpur.