Bihar: Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi gives a big blow to Mahagathbandhan, announces joining NDA

new Delhi: Former Bihar CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi has taken a big decision just before the Bihar Assembly elections. Manjhi has included his party Hindustani Awam Morcha in the NDA, giving a big blow to the grand alliance. Hindustan Awam Morcha will now contest elections in coordination with NDA. With this, Manjhi said that the party will not merge in JDU. The party will continue. We will fight elections together with JDU in Bihar.

After the announcement of joining the NDA, Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the Hindustani Awam Morcha is becoming a part of the NDA. Apart from this, nothing else has happened yet. Especially in Bihar Assembly elections, there has been no discussion on seat sharing. He said that we are joining the coalition without any condition. There will be further discussion regarding seats.

We have forged an alliance with Janata Dal (United) & have become a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). There has been no discussion about seat-sharing in the next Bihar assembly elections: Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (file photo) pic.twitter.com/u2HWCKTImZ – ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Jitan Ram Manjhi was involved in the grand alliance, but he broke away from it. Manjhi said that he felt neglected in the Grand Alliance. So he had to decide to leave. Let me tell you that speculations were being made from many days that Manjhi can take some such decision. There was also talk of a third front, but he has joined the NDA.