Bihar Gaya Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2020 Live: Vote count for 10 seats, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s reputation is at stake

Bihar Gaya Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live: The counting of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is going to begin shortly. Counting of ten assembly seats in Gaya district is being done at Gaya College, Anugrah Memorial College and Jagjivan College, three counting centers. Tight security arrangements have been made for the counting of votes. The reputation of many veterans is at stake here, it has to be seen whose victory and whose defeat. Also Read – Bihariganj Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2020 Live Updates: Sharad’s daughter Suhashini or JDU’s Niranjan Mehta, whose will be Bihariganj …

Gaya Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update: Prem Kumar is a MLA from Gaya Urban Assembly seat for seven times. They have been continuously winning elections on the BJP ticket since the year 1990. This time too, BJP has made Prem Kumar the candidate. Also Read – Lakhisarai Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live: These seats of Lakhisarai are in a fierce competition, see live results here

Belaganj Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update: Surendra Yadav is also a seven-time MLA from Belaganj assembly seat. He first won in 1990 by defeating Abhiram Sharma. Except for the period 1998-2000, he has been a frequent MLA, RJD has also fielded him this time. Also Read – Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2020 live: Randhir Kumar Soni from Sheikhpura and Sudarshan Kumar from Barbigha are going ahead

Atari Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update: The Attari assembly seat is dominated by Rajendra Yadav and his family. Rajendra Yadav and his family have been MLAs there for five times. This time Rajendra Yadav’s son Ajay Yadav has got a ticket from RJD.

Wazirganj Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update: Awadhesh Kumar Singh won the election in 2015 from the Wazirganj seat. This time his son Dr. Shashi Shekhar is in the election fray from the Congress.

Imamganj Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update: Uday Narayan Chaudhary has been a five-time MLA from Imamganj assembly seat. Won 1990 for the first time. After this, he won elections from 2000, February 2005, October 2005 and 2010. This time he is in the field with RJD ticket

Barachatti Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update: Bhagwati Devi and her family member have been winning the election on Barachatti seat for a long time. Bhagwati Devi was a three-time MLA. After his death, in 2015 his daughter Samta Devi was elected from here on RJD ticket. This time also RJD has nominated Samata Devi. Vijay Kumar, son of Bhagwati Devi, is a MP from the Gaya reserved seat on JDU ticket.

Gurua Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update: The MLA of this assembly constituency is Rajiv Nandan Dangi, to see if he wins or loses.

Bodhgaya Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update: Counting is going on for the seat from 8 am – Psychology Department Jagjivan College, from here Sarvejeet Kumar (Sarvjeet Kumar) is an MLA.

There has been a huge police settlement inside and outside the counting centers, as well as a considerable reshuffle in the urban area traffic plan. The vehicles of common people have been banned from passing the main and contact routes of counting. Police endowments have also been made on these routes.