Bihar gets big gifts before elections, second AIIMS to be built in Darbhanga, IIM will also be available

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The central government is kind to Bihar before the elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched and laid the foundation stone of many schemes for Bihar. Apart from this, PM Modi can give two more big gifts to Bihar. According to the information, the Modi cabinet has been approved on Tuesday to build AIIMS in Darbhanga and in addition to this, the project to build the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) can also be approved. Also Read – Lalu became silent after Raghuvansh, Lalu’s Brahma Baba became friends …

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the opening of AIIMS in Darbhanga. It was being demanded for years. AIIMS will be ready within four years at a cost of Rs 1264 crore. According to the primary project report, Darbhanga AIIMS will be of 750 beds. Also Read – Bihar: After the death of Raghuvansh, Lalu Gusum, Tej Pratap’s photo is getting viral, allegations made

Explain that there has been a demand for starting AIIMS and IIM in Darbhanga. IIM does not have a single campus in Bihar. After the formation of Jharkhand, the IIM made in Bihar has now moved to Jamshedpur, ie part of Jharkhand, the government has prepared a framework for these two projects and soon there will be another AIIMS and IIM in Bihar. Also Read – PM Modi will give big gift to Bihar, 86 years dream will be fulfilled on 18 September, train will run on Mahasetu

After this, JDU has expressed happiness by holding a press conference and said that nobody had even dreamed that Bihar will get another AIIMS, IIT will be in Bihar, but we have shown that by doing it. Today, Engineering College and Polytechnic College is open in every district of Bihar, women ITIs are open and opening in every district. This has been possible only due to the stubbornness of Nitish Kumar.

JDU leader Sanjay Jha said that Nitish Kumar himself is an engineer. Nitish ji has fully used technology and engineering for Bihar tax development. In Bihar’s Darbhanga district, another AIIMS will be built at a cost of 1264 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave many schemes to Bihar today and said, ‘Bihar gives lakhs of engineers who have given new heights to the development of the country. The land of Bihar is synonymous with invention and innovation. How many sons of Bihar reach the biggest engineering institutes of the country every year, shine their shine.