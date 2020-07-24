Bihar GopalGanj News: Gandak embankment broken, many villages in Gopalganj district submerged

Flood in Gopalganj: The flood situation in Bihar is continuously deteriorating. More than six lakh population of more than 10 districts of the state is in the grip of flood. Meanwhile, the flood situation in Gopalganj district has worsened. The embankment of the Gandak river in the district has been broken. According to the report, the embankment broke in Devapur late Thursday night. Due to this, more than 12 villages of two blocks of the district- Majha and Barauli have been flooded. In this way, 45 villages of the district are in the grip of floods. Also Read – Bihar Flood: 10 districts of Bihar affected by floods, 6.50 lakh people suffer

According to the report, Gandak river has become uncontrollable due to the release of maximum four and a half lakh cusecs of water from Valmiki Nagar Barrage in Nepal. In many places the Gandak river is flowing well above the danger mark. According to the report, the river in Vishwambharpur is flowing about two meters above the danger. Due to leakage at more than 20 places in the area, there is a danger of dam breakdown. In many villages of the area, the flood water has been admitted to the first floor of the houses. Homes have been drowned in many places.

