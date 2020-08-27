Bihar government gives huge relief to vehicle owners and drivers in lockdown, challan will not be deducted

Corona Virus Lockdown: The state transport department has taken a big decision in view of the ongoing lockdown in Bihar, which has brought great relief to the vehicle owners and drivers. Bihar Transport Secretary Sanjay Agarwal issued an order under this, stating that the driving license in Bihar and the validity of its registration has now been extended till 31 December 2020. Also Read – Lockdown Extension in Bihar: 16 days lockdown in Bihar, know what will be open, what will be closed

Under this order, if the validity of a document like your driving license, permit etc. has expired on 1 February 2020 or is due to expire by 31 December 2020 and the validity cannot be extended due to the lockdown, then 31 Will be considered valid till December 2020.

Following the directive issued by the department, Transport Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal has issued information to DTOs and transport officials of all the districts, saying that no policeman or transport officer will bother people about driving license. During the investigation of the vehicles, the transport department personnel or the policemen will not cut the challan for these documents nor bother them.

Explain that amid the ongoing lockdown on the Corona epidemic, the validity of the documents has been increased for the third time by the Transport Department. Earlier the validity expiring in February 2020 was extended till 30 June and the second time it was extended to 30 September.