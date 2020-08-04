Bihar government recommends CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

new Delhi: The Bihar government has recommended a CBI inquiry on Tuesday in the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This step has been taken by the Bihar government after Kush Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, told Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. At the same time, the hearing on the PIL filed in the Bombay High Court has been postponed due to heavy rains today. Also Read – Hearing on the petition to handover Sushant’s case to CBI in Bombay High Court today

This recommendation has been confirmed by JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh on behalf of Bihar government recommending a CBI inquiry.

Bihar government recommends CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh pic.twitter.com/MZd6YW37Jw – ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

At the same time, the hearing on the PIL filed in the Bombay High Court has been postponed due to heavy rains today. In this petition, the case of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has been sought to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

In this case, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, “He forcibly quarantined an IPS officer. If the Maharashtra government is proud of its police, then tell us what they have done 50 days after the death of Sushant S. Rajput. Mumbai has closed all communication channels with us. This indicates that something is wrong.