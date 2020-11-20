Bihar government should bring law against love jihad: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Patna: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday supported the implementation of law against Love Jihad in Bihar and claimed that the subject has become a cause of trouble in the states of the country. Also Read – Bihar: Illegal firing at Chhat Ghat, 5 injured, two in critical condition

The BJP leader requested the Nitish Kumar government that it should understand that issues like love jihad and population control have nothing to do with communalism, but are a matter of social harmony.

Union Minister Singh told media persons in Patna that Love Jihad should be seen as a problem not only among Hindus in all the states of the country but also among all non-Muslims. He said that where there is a large population of Christians in Kerala, community members have expressed concern over this development.

The Union Minister, who represented the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat of Bihar in the Lok Sabha, apparently pointed to these worships of the Syro-Malabar Church, remarking that Christian girls were being targeted and killed in the name of Love Jihad. is.

Singh said that this problem has to be eradicated and it will be good if a law is brought in Bihar to stop love jihad. He said that the state government should understand that preventing love jihad and controlling population is related to social harmony and not to promote communalism.