Bihar government sought details of vacant posts from all departments, recruitment is going to start soon

Patna: The JDU-BJP government in Bihar has gathered to provide jobs and employment to a large number of unemployed people in the state. General Department of Bihar has sought information from all the departments about their vacant posts. It has also been asked that in addition to this, the number of jobs on contract basis is under process. In view of the government’s speed, a large number of appointments can be made in Bihar soon. Next year a large number of vacant government posts will be filled in Bihar. It has posts like Assistant Teacher, Bihar Administrative Service Officer, Junior Engineer, Inspector, Soldier. Apart from this, there is a possibility of filling a large number of posts in the Health Department. Also Read – Bihar government should bring law against Love Jihad: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

In the Bihar Assembly elections 2020, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has regained power in Bihar by securing majority. The issue of employment was the biggest shadow in this election. RJD may not have reached power even after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav promised to give government jobs to 10 lakh people in the first cabinet meeting, but in this election he proved that unemployment in Bihar Is a big problem for Here, now after the NDA has come to power, the exercise has started for the job. Also Read – Bihar: Illegal firing at Chhat Ghat, 5 injured, two in critical condition

The General Administration Department has sent a letter to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Secretary and the Heads of Departments of all government departments and has officially sought information about vacancies. It has been asked how many number of vacant posts are there under his department. It has also been told that in addition to this, the number of jobs on contract basis is under process. Officers have also been instructed to keep this work on top priority. Also Read – Rajasthan: Bad words of education minister Dotasara – what will we say if we trample Kamal under his feet

Considering the fast pace of the government, it is believed that a large number of appointments can be made soon. Sources claim that next year a large number of vacant government posts will be filled in Bihar. It has posts like Assistant Teacher, Bihar Administrative Service Officer, Junior Engineer, Daroga, Sepoy. Apart from this, there is also a possibility of major restoration in the Health Department.

State Building Construction and Science Technology Minister Ashok Chaudhary says that the priority of the government is to provide employment to the people. He said that skill of youth power will be developed to provide employment. Better training will be arranged, so that people can get employment.

Here, the process of appointment in the education department will also start. Junior engineers are to be appointed in Urban Development Department and Housing Department.

During the assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav had promised to give government jobs to 10 lakh people in the first cabinet meeting, citing vacant posts in government departments, which also got his support. After this, the BJP promised employment to 19 lakh people.

However, it is a challenge to give employment to the NDA which has reached power again, but the Nitish government has started the exercise for this. It will now be seen how far the government gets success in this matter.