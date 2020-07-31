Bihar govt imposes cavity in SC against Riya, says- Mumbai Police is not cooperating

new Delhi: A cavity has been filed against a petition filed in the Supreme Court by actress Riya Chakravarty, who is under the scanner in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in Bollywood Act. At the same time, the Attorney General of the Bihar Government has accused the Mumbai Police of not cooperating with the Bihar Police. At the same time, the Maharashtra government has once again reiterated that there is no need for a CBI inquiry in this case. This was said by the Minister of State for Home Affairs of Maharashtra. Also Read – University Final Year Examination: UGC told the organization of the examination in September right, said – to save the academic future of students

According to news agency ANI, Bihar government attorney general Lalit Kishore said, "When the police of one state goes to another state for investigation, the government and its officials cooperate." It is unfortunate that they (Mumbai Police) are not cooperating.

Whenever police from one state go to another state for investigation, then the respective state government & officials cooperate. In this case, it's unfortunate that they (Mumbai Police) are not cooperating: Lalit Kishore, Advocate Gen, Bihar Govt on #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase pic.twitter.com/PvBchX2UQr
– ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

The Bihar government’s Attorney General said, the Bihar government has filed a caveat before the Supreme Court challenging the petition of actress Riya Chakraborty (seeking transfer of FIR lodged from Patna to Mumbai). Lawyer Mukul Rohtagi is engaged in the case.

Bihar govt has filed caveat before Supreme Court challenging actor Rhea Chakraborty’s petition (seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai). Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi has been engaged in the case: Lalit Kishore, Advocate Gen, Bihar Govt. #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase pic.twitter.com/zUJSo5xMbJ – ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home said- no need to hand over investigation to CBI

At the same time, Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Home said, “Bihar Police probably came because a separate complaint was lodged there, but Mumbai Police investigation is in the right direction and will investigate properly.” There is no need to hand over the case to the CBI, the Maharashtra Police is able to investigate.

Bihar Police might have come here because a separate complaint was filed there, but Mumbai Police's investigation is in right direction & will investigate properly. Considering no need to handover the case to CBI, Maharashtra Police is capable of investigating: Maharashtra's MoS Home pic.twitter.com/MDUPftVZAb
– ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

Sushant’s father used his ‘influence’ to trap me: Riya Chakraborty

Bollywood actress Riya Chakraborty has alleged before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father used his ‘influence’ to register an FIR against her in Patna, accusing her of forcing her son to commit suicide. Have done.

Glimpse of the effect used

Riya filed a petition in the apex court and requested to transfer this FIR lodged against him from Patna to Mumbai. The petition states that the charge against Riya in the FIR gives a glimpse of ‘influence used’ by Rajput’s father to illegally implicate him (Riya) in the case.

Mumbai Police has been investigating since 14 June

Sushant Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra, a suburban area of ​​Mumbai, on 14 June. Since then, Mumbai Police is investigating the case keeping various aspects in mind.