Bihar: If Mahagathbandhan wins, third CM will be formed from same family, family in these states too

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: The results of several exit polls in the assembly elections in Bihar have predicted the victory of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) -led grand alliance. If RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav wins a major victory in the Bihar assembly elections on Tuesday, he will be the second leader to join that class, whose family will become the third chief minister.

There has been a lot of debate in India about the politics of dynasty, but there are many examples where grandfather-father-son, father-son and father-daughter have served as chief ministers of their respective states. Sheikh Abdullah has been the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir several times. After this, Farooq Abdullah inherited the Chief Minister's chair from his father and he became Chief Minister several times from 1982. After this, Omar Abdullah, son of Farooq Abdullah also took the chair of the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir between 2009 and 2015.

If the possibility raised by various exit polls proves true and the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan wins, then Lalu Prasad Yadav's family will become the second family that has given three chief ministers. Tejashwi Yadav's father Lalu Prasad Yadav and his mother Rabri Devi served as the Chief Minister of Bihar from 1990 to 2005.

Lalu Prasad, who began his political career as a student leader, came to power in 1990 and held the chair till 1997. His wife Rabri Devi served as the Chief Minister from 1997 to 2005 after being caught in legal trouble in the fodder scam. Lalu Prasad also served as the railway minister in the first term of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) between 2004 and 2009. These days he is serving a jail sentence in many cases related to the fodder scam.

After the 2015 assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav was made the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. However, Janata Dal-United (JDU) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar later switched sides and joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), forcing Tejashwi to step down.

There are many examples of father-son and father-daughter before Tejashwi Yadav, who has carried forward his family political legacy. Samajwadi Party mentor Mulayam Singh Yadav served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on several occasions since 1989 and his son Akhilesh Yadav also had the opportunity to take over state power from 2012 to 2017.

Another high-profile political family has also become witness to the politics of familism in Jammu and Kashmir. Here Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and his daughter Mehbooba Mufti have served as the Chief Minister. In undivided Madhya Pradesh too, Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla and his son Shyama Charan Shukla have also taken over as Chief Minister.

Chaudhary Devi Lal, who assumed the responsibility of Deputy Prime Minister in Haryana, has a similar history. Devilal served as the Chief Minister of Haryana twice and his son O.P. Chautala also served as the Chief Minister of the state on several occasions. Now Devilal’s grandson Dushyant Chautala is the Deputy Chief Minister of the state in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Similarly, Shibu Soren, the patron of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is leading a political family in the mineral-rich eastern India state. Shibu Soren served as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand thrice and now his son Hemant Soren is leading the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress government in the state.

On the other hand, Biju Patnaik served as Chief Minister twice in Odisha, while his son Naveen Patnaik has been the Chief Minister of the state for the last two decades. In the southern state of Karnataka, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his son H.D. Kumaraswamy has also taken over as the chief minister.

In undivided Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was the 14th Chief Minister and his son Y. s. Jagan Mohan Reddy is now the Chief Minister of a divided Andhra Pradesh. Voting was held for 243 seats in three phases in Bihar on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November. Votes will be counted on 10 November.

Several exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and said that Tejashwi Yadav will pull out the Nitish Kumar-led NDA coalition from power, while some exit polls predict a hung assembly. has gone.