Bihar: Indiscriminate firing on close aides of JDU MLA, 2 killed, two accused arrested by mob, beaten up

Bihar News: Three close associates of JDU MLA Amarendra Kumar Pandey (alias Pappu Pandey) alias Pappu Pandey were shot from Kuchayakot area of ​​Gopalganj district of Bihar. Two people died in this incident, while another person was injured. The people grabbed and beat the two accused fiercely, the police is treating them by rescuing them from the clutches.

A police officer said that Devendra Pandey was sitting with his friend Pappu Pandey at a shop in Rajpur market and drinking tea, when four miscreants who came riding on two bikes started firing indiscriminately.

Gopalganj (Sadar) Deputy Superintendent of Police Naresh Paswan said, "Devendra Pandey died on the spot in the incident, while Pappu Pandey and Rangila Chauhan, members of the Block Development Committee (BDC), were injured. The injured were immediately admitted to the local hospital for treatment, where Pappu Pandey was referred to Gorakhpur, looking in critical condition. He also died during treatment in Gorakhpur."

Here, after the incident, the villagers caught the two accused and beat them fiercely. After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the hospital for treatment after rescuing both the accused from the clutches of the villagers. Deputy Superintendent of Police said that, “The cause of the incident has not been ascertained yet, the police is investigating the whole matter.” Earlier this year, a relative and a close relative of the MLA was murdered. “