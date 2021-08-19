Bihar Information: 37 lakh other folks in Bihar surrounded through floods, 37 districts affected, executive supplied lend a hand of Rs 222 crore

Bihar Information: Even if the water stage of many rivers in Bihar has reduced, however the inhabitants of greater than 37 lakhs in 16 districts of the state remains to be suffering from the floods. In the meantime, 23 other folks have died to this point. The Crisis Control Division claims that aid and rescue operations are being performed within the flood-affected spaces. In the meantime, greater than Rs 222 crore has been allotted to lend a hand the flood affected households.Additionally Learn – Caste based totally Census factor: CM Nitish stated – were given time to fulfill PM Modi, thanks very a lot

In keeping with the guidelines given through the Crisis Control Division on Thursday, a complete of 719 panchayats in 100 blocks of 16 districts of the state are partly or absolutely suffering from the floods. The inhabitants of greater than 37 lakh there may be within the grip of floods. The Crisis Control Division has intensified the comfort and rescue paintings in those districts.

A division legit stated on Thursday that except Patna, Vaishali, Bhojpur, Lakhisarai, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Khagaria, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Saran, Buxar, Begusarai, Katihar, Munger, Samastipur and Purnia districts are suffering from the floods. 17 groups of NDRF and 12 groups of SDRF had been deployed for rescue paintings in those districts. With the exception of this, different groups of 2d NDRF and third SDRF are already deployed in different flood affected districts.

3,045 boats are being operated within the affected spaces. The legit says that in line with the desire, the choice of those boats can be greater. The legit stated that greater than 2 lakh 95 thousand polythene sheets and 1 lakh 77 thousand dry ration wallet had been allotted. With the exception of this, review of crop harm is being performed in all of the districts. After the review, reimbursement might be given to the farmers. 74 aid camps and 865 group kitchens are being operated within the affected spaces. He stated that 23 other folks have died because of flood waters to this point.

In keeping with the dept, a complete quantity of Rs 222.55 crore has been paid to a few,70,922 flood-affected households as gratuity aid (GR) quantity on the charge of Rs 6000 in line with circle of relatives. (IANS Hindi)