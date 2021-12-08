Bihar Information: Bihar’s Maximum Eligible Bachelor, Lalu’s more youthful son Tejashwi were given married, shall be engaged the following day in Delhi

Bihar Information: The wedding of Tejashwi Yadav, the more youthful son of Bihar’s Maximum Eligible Bachelor Lalu Prasad Yadav and Chief of Opposition within the Bihar Legislative Meeting, has now been fastened and he’s going to be engaged in Delhi the following day i.e. on December 9. Other folks have been eagerly looking ahead to this information of Lalu circle of relatives. The engagement of Chief of Opposition of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav goes to be held in Delhi the following day i.e. on Thursday. Except for the Lalu circle of relatives, simplest 50 folks shall be concerned on this. Allow us to let you know that Tejashwi and Lalu are in Delhi for a couple of days.Additionally Learn – Bihar: Recommend going to court docket was once shot lifeless in wide sunlight, indignant legal professionals jammed

Arrangements are happening in complete swing for Tejashwi Yadav's engagement in Delhi. In keeping with the ideas, all of the individuals of his circle of relatives together with Lalu Prasad Yadav, mom Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti shall be concerned within the engagement of Tejashwi Yadav, the more youthful son of Lalu circle of relatives.

There have been speculations about Tejashwi Yadav's marriage for the ultimate a number of days, however he had indicated in gestures that he would get started a brand new innings of existence simplest after the 2020 elections and after the daddy were given bail. After a protracted hole of Tej Pratap Yadav's marriage, now the shehnai goes to be performed once more within the Lalu circle of relatives.