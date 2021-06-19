Bihar Information: Chirag Paswan met the Speaker of the Lok Sabha in Delhi, stated – introduced all of the information, the speaker will imagine his determination

Bihar Information: Lok Janshakti Birthday party (LJP) Chirag Paswan used to be forcibly got rid of from the publish of chairman of (Chirag Paswan) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla some time again as of late on Saturday (Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla) met with. He conveyed his issues to the speaker. After the assembly, Chirag advised the media- Nowadays I met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi. My uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras in the home with him (Pasupati Kumar Paras) Talked in regards to the determination taken by way of him on being elected the chief of Lok Janshakti Birthday party. Additionally Learn – Chirag Paswan wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, stated – now not uncle, make me the chief of the parliamentary birthday party

He stated that I've knowledgeable the speaker about all of the information. Appealed to him to rethink his determination to just accept the suspended MP as LJP chief. On which he has confident to rethink his determination within the context of latest information.

Chirag additional stated that it's unlawful. That is fallacious. Our birthday party's charter does now not permit this. Consistent with the charter of Lok Janshakti Birthday party, the elections within the Area and the Legislative Meeting are authorized by way of our parliamentary board. I've requested the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to study it. After being got rid of from the publish of president, Chirag is preventing a struggle to save lots of his political occupation this present day.

LJP appears to be divided into two factions this present day. One segment is a supporter of uncle Pashupati Paras whilst the opposite faction is with Chirag Paswan. Despite the fact that Chirag is left on my own amongst birthday party MPs, 4 MPs have supported Pashupati Paras to steer the birthday party. On this regard, after a gathering of birthday party leaders held in Patna on Thursday, Pashupati Paras used to be elected as the brand new president of the birthday party.

Expressing gratitude to all of the leaders of the birthday party after being elected president, Paras stated that we have a chance to change into the nationwide president, efforts can be made to take the birthday party ahead and satisfy the dream of Ram Vilas Paswan. Previous to this, he had additionally change into the chairman of the parliamentary board. Chirag has conveyed those issues in his assembly with the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Within the new equation of the birthday party, out of the whole six MPs of the birthday party, 5 MPs shaped a separate faction. In reaction, Chirag Paswan expelled the 5 MPs Pashupati Paras, Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Bina Devi Chandan Singh and Prince Raj from the birthday party.