Bihar Information: Constable of Bihar Police arrested for smuggling liquor, 5 policemen additionally suspended

Bihar, Samastipur, liquor, Bihar Police, Samastipur: At the moment, whilst the Bihar executive is operating a large marketing campaign relating to prohibition of liquor, the policemen of the similar police division whose accountability is to practice the regulation are getting inquisitive about liquor smuggling. A an identical case has come to mild from Samastipur district, the place the constable has been arrested for smuggling liquor, whilst 5 were suspended. About 55 liters of liquor has additionally been confiscated from the police publish. This has took place when Leader Minister Nitish Kumar himself is out on a social reform marketing campaign to make folks mindful.

A police officer stated on Thursday that senior cops had won knowledge that unlawful smuggling of liquor was once being performed through the constable posted at Samastipur Railway Station. After this knowledge, senior officers performed raids. All through the raid, about 55 liters of English liquor was once recovered from the constable all through the hunt within the barracks. In this, the workforce of senior cops arrested constable Jitendra Singh.

Muzaffarpur Superintendent of Police (Railways) Ashok Kumar Singh stated that the accused constable has been arrested and departmental motion could also be being initiated. He stated that except the arrested constable, 5 different policemen were suspended. Police is now investigating the entire subject.

Allow us to tell that even sooner than this many policemen were arrested for ingesting alcohol. In truth, after the dying of many of us because of ingesting alcohol up to now, the Leader Minister has given strict directions to the senior officials, taking strict motion in regards to the prohibition regulation. The Leader Minister himself could also be out on a social reform marketing campaign relating to alcohol, dowry gadget and kid marriage. (Enter: IANS)