Bihar Information: Former MLA Manjit Kumar Singh returned to JDU once more, made the birthday party vice-president

Bihar Information: Former MLA from Baikunthpur in Bihar Manjit Kumar Singh as soon as once more joined the ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar on Saturday. After becoming a member of the birthday party, he was once additionally made the state vice-president of the birthday party. Within the ultimate yr's meeting elections, former MLA Manjit Singh had entered the fray as an unbiased, and then the birthday party suspended him. Singh has once more change into 'Ghar Wapsi'.

In a program arranged on the birthday party's state place of business, Manjit Singh was once given club of the birthday party via the birthday party's state president Umesh Kushwaha and MP Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh. At the side of Singh, lots of his supporters additionally joined JDU. State Training Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Meals and Provides Minister Lacey Singh, former minister Neeraj Kumar and plenty of JDU leaders had been provide in this instance.

In this instance, welcoming Manjit Singh to the birthday party, Munger MP Lalan Singh stated that the previous MLA has a circle of relatives courting with Leader Minister Nitish Kumar. He stated that JDU can be bolstered via Manjit Singh's 'ghar wapsi'. It's noteworthy that there was once communicate of Singh going to the RJD. Singh is alleged to have modified his thoughts after assembly JD(U) leaders. (IANS Hindi)