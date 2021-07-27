Bihar Information: Gupteshwar Pandey, former DGP of Bihar, was the narrator, reciting the Bhagavad Katha in Mathura

Bihar Information: Gupteshwar Pandey, former Director Normal of Police of Bihar (Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey) Now he’s going to be observed in a brand new function. He’s dressed in saffron and is narrating the tale as a narrator in Mathura. He’s now a ‘Katha Reader’, who recites the Bhagavad Katha for seven days in Vrindavan on the Parashara Peeth of Chaitanya Vihara. The seven-day collection started on Sunday and was once inaugurated by means of Union Minister Ashwini Choubey.Additionally Learn – Bihar Information: JD(U) MLA’s oppression in Bihar- ‘Lathis are birthday party MLAs, will blow the neck…’ Watch Viral Video

Famous 'Katha Vaachak' Shyam Sundar Parashar stated that Gupteshwar Pandey studied Bhagavad for a yr after which certified as 'Katha Vaachak'. He offers discourses for 3 hours day-to-day which is later broadcast on non secular channels. Gupteshwar Pandey got here into limelight remaining yr together with his statements at the mysterious dying of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He later took voluntary retirement from the carrier and it was once believed that he would check out his success in politics.

Pandey is the second one IPS officer to undertake faith on a big scale after retirement. Earlier than this, a few decade and a part in the past, Uttar Pradesh IPS officer DK Panda had assumed feminine shape and began calling himself 'Radha'. He used to bounce for hours in his space dressed in a 'vermilion' sari and nostril pin.

His spouse sought a divorce from him and he took voluntary retirement in 2005, when controversy over his habits was the debate of town. He now lives in Prayagraj the place he offers his sermons and dances and calls himself ‘2nd Radha’. (IANS Hindi)