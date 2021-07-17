Bihar Information: IAS Sudhir Kumar reached the police station in opposition to CM Nitish Kumar, IPS Manu Maharaj, made severe allegations

Bihar Information: Bihar Personnel Variety Fee (BSSC) Former chairman and IAS officer Sudhir Kumar, who has been jailed for the rip-off (IAS Sudhir Kumar) As soon as once more within the headlines. As of late, on Saturday, he reached the SC / ST police station in Patna to sign in an FIR in opposition to prime profile leaders and law enforcement officials. His FIR was once no longer registered within the police station however the police has approved his software. For this he needed to look forward to about 4 hours on the police station.Additionally Learn – Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav’s well being deteriorated, remedy occurring at house

Sudhir Kumar, who got here out of the police station, informed the media that he has been ready since 12 midday nowadays however the FIR has no longer been registered. Just one receipt has been gained. He stated that the case relates to fraud, making cast papers, proof in opposition to Leader Minister Nitish Kumar and others. He stated that I’ve given an software to sign in a case in opposition to the folks as much as the north. On being requested who as much as the highest…is Leader Minister Nitish Kumar? To this he responded sure. Additionally Learn – Bihar Information: Nitish Kumar’s executive is about to fall, Tejashwi Yadav stated when Maheshwar Singh got here to RJD

I have been ready since 12 pm however FIR hasn’t been filed but. I have simplest gained a receipt from Gardanibagh’s SC/ST PS. The case is said to fraud & advent of pretend papers & proof in opposition to CM Nitish Kumar & others: Ex-Chairman, Bihar Personnel Variety Fee, Sudhir Kumar %.twitter.com/fjhrxMhD1t – ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021

Additionally Learn – Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav took Corona Vaccine, were given Sputnik V of Russia put in in Patna Medanta

Sudhir Kumar stated that IPS officer, former SSP of Patna Manu Maharaj (IPS Manu Maharaj) Additionally, programs had been made in opposition to him to sign in a case in lots of instances together with forgery, cast papers. Because of the appliance being in English, Police Inspector Arun Kumar stated that one thing will occur simplest after studying it. Then again, Inspector Kumar stated that we’ve got gained the appliance of Sudhir Kumar and his receipt has been equipped to him. We now have no longer learn the appliance but and additional motion might be taken after studying it.

We now have no longer observed that the Leader Minister is being accused on this manner and dictatorial perspective is being followed. Criticism isn’t being registered. Report a grievance then you’re going to know what’s the topic. What’s there to concern on this? CM Nitish Kumar will have to pop out and inform: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD https://t.co/mjsvfeaT00 – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) July 17, 2021

Chief of Opposition in Bihar Area Tejashwi Kumar after the topic got here to mild (RJD Chief Tejashwi Yadav) Has centered the Nitish executive. He stated that an IAS officer within the Bihar executive who’s within the publish of Leader Secretary, sat within the police station for 5-6 hours. His FIR was once no longer registered within the police station. A Leader Secretary stage officer reaches the Leader Minister and his officials to report an FIR with all of the proof however the FIR isn’t registered.

He stated that we’ve got no longer observed that on this manner the Leader Minister is being accused and a dictatorial perspective is being followed. Criticism no longer being registered. Check in a grievance then you’re going to know what’s the topic. What’s there to concern on this? Leader Minister Nitish Kumar will have to come ahead and inform.