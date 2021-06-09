Bihar Information: If the court docket didn’t give bail, then 8 prisoners of homicide and theft escaped, police had introduced them for manufacturing

Bihar Newest Information Replace: 8 prisoners, who arrived for court docket look in Danapur, Bihar, escaped through dodging police coverage. The entire prisoners are accused of homicide and theft and after their give up have been produced within the court docket on Tuesday. Resources mentioned that the court docket had rejected the bail programs of the entire prisoners, and then all fled after seeing the chance. Additionally Learn – Humanity Disgrace: ‘Kalyugi Father’ arrested for raping 22-year-old daughter and making obscene video

It's mentioned that those prisoners had surrendered in a felony case. After this, they have been delivered to the court docket for manufacturing, however after the bail software was once rejected, all escaped from the police custody.

All the incident has been knowledgeable to the Danapur police. Police mentioned that raids are being carried out to nab the prisoners and shortly all can be stuck. Police mentioned that the prisoners come with 3 brothers Sonu Yadav, Lallu Yadav, Upendra Yadav.

It was once informed that each one had surrendered earlier than the court docket however escaped after the bail software was once rejected through the court docket. Police of many police stations together with Singodi police are accomplishing raids to nab the accused.

Right here, the police officer of Danapur police station Ajit Kumar Shah mentioned {that a} case has been registered in opposition to the entire absconding accused and shortly the entire courts can be offered within the court docket.