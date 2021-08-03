Bihar Information: In Bihar, 2 minor migrants had been overwhelmed up via tying them to an electrical pole, were given their heads shaved. Police in Motion after Viral Video

Bihar Information: Two minor kids had been allegedly tied to an electrical pole and overwhelmed up on Tuesday in Bihar’s West Champaran district. Each are accused of stealing Rs 200. Police officers got here to understand in regards to the incident after the video of the incident went viral on social media.Additionally Learn – Saand Ka Gussa: The bull were given offended, began overturning the automobile parked at the street, Video Viral

SHO of Siseria police station Pranav Kumar stated, "We now have taken cognizance of the incident and are taking motion towards the alleged individuals noticed within the video." Some of the accused is the cousin of the sufferer. "We now have known some alleged individuals like Shivnath Yadav, Madhav Yadav, and so forth.," the SHO stated.

In keeping with the police, the incident happened in Bhagarwa village, the place two kids elderly between 12 and 15 years had been tied to an electrical pole. Folks round him shaved his head and beat him with sticks. The sufferers had been pleading for mercy however no person listened to them. The sufferers had been known as kids of migrant laborers they usually had come from different states.