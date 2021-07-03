Bihar Information: Many rivers have crossed the chance mark in Bihar, alert issued for those spaces

Bihar Information: Because of the rains in Bihar and the rise within the water stage of primary rivers, a state of affairs of flood has arisen in lots of districts of the state. Other folks fearful of the overflowing rivers are going to better puts fearing floods. An reputable of the Water Sources Division stated on Saturday that the water stage of Kosi river on the Veerpur barrage used to be recorded at 2.21 lakh cusecs at 8 am, which rose to at least one.97 lakh cusecs at 2 pm. Additionally Learn – Bihar Information: Allegations of corruption and forms towards Nitish executive, a minister can renounce nowadays, BJP additionally surrounded

Right here, there's a steady building up within the water stage of Gandak in Valmikinagar barrage. The water discharge of Gandak used to be recorded at 2.21 lakh cusecs right here at 10 am, whilst the water discharge right here higher to two.76 lakh cusecs at 2 pm. It's being informed that there's a chance of accelerating the water stage within the Gandak river.

In step with the Water Sources Division, the Bagmati river has crossed the chance mark at Dubadhar, Sonakhan, Dheng, Katonjha, Hayaghat and Beniabad whilst Budhi Gandak has crossed the chance mark close to the Rosda rail bridge in Samastipur. Right here, Kamla Balan is around the crimson mark close to Jaynagar and Jhanjharpur rail bridge. The location in Champaran area is changing into important because of the upward push within the Labakaiya river. This can be a subject of reduction that Ganga, Punpun and Son rivers are nonetheless inside their limits.

Flood water has entered many spaces of West Champaran and Gopalganj of the state. The villages were engulfed by way of the flood waters. Other folks have taken safe haven in top puts. It’s being informed that the street connectivity of many villages has been totally damaged. Flood state of affairs prevails in Sheohar additionally, whilst flood water has entered in two blocks of Muzaffarpur. Other folks dwelling in low-lying spaces in Gopalganj were alerted after the water in Gandak higher. It’s being informed that flood water has entered greater than 40 villages of this district. (IANS Hindi)